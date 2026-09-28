Your 'Inner Child' Runs Your Life. Here's How To Spot It and Take Back the Wheel. | Dr. Galit Atlas

Dr. Galit Atlas is an internationally renowned psychoanalyst and leader in relational psychoanalysis. She teaches at NYU and Columbia University and lectures internationally on sexuality, desire, and emotional inheritance. Her latest book is Come Closer. You can also read her essays on Substack, Wild Analysis with Dr. Galit Atlas.
In this episode we talk about:
The six childhood archetypes that quietly run your adult relationships
Why the version of you that felt too big or too small never actually grew up
A simple question to ask yourself the moment old fear takes over
The surprising link between blame and a feeling you’d rather not name
What separates jealousy from envy — and why it matters more than you think
The phrases people use when they’re secretly telling you the opposite
Why setting boundaries feels like betrayal if you were raised a certain way
The real reason acceptance has to come before change, not after