Dan Harris

Dan Harris

Dan Harris
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Your 'Inner Child' Runs Your Life. Here's How To Spot It and Take Back the Wheel. | Dr. Galit Atlas
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Your 'Inner Child' Runs Your Life. Here's How To Spot It and Take Back the Wheel. | Dr. Galit Atlas

Six archetypes: Which one are you? Plus, a simple question to help you distinguish real, current fears from old, outdated ones.
Dan Harris's avatar
Dan Harris

Dr. Galit Atlas is an internationally renowned psychoanalyst and leader in relational psychoanalysis. She teaches at NYU and Columbia University and lectures internationally on sexuality, desire, and emotional inheritance. Her latest book is Come Closer. You can also read her essays on Substack, Wild Analysis with Dr. Galit Atlas.

In this episode we talk about:

  • The six childhood archetypes that quietly run your adult relationships

  • Why the version of you that felt too big or too small never actually grew up

  • A simple question to ask yourself the moment old fear takes over

  • The surprising link between blame and a feeling you’d rather not name

  • What separates jealousy from envy — and why it matters more than you think

  • The phrases people use when they’re secretly telling you the opposite

  • Why setting boundaries feels like betrayal if you were raised a certain way

  • The real reason acceptance has to come before change, not after

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