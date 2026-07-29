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You're Gonna Be Alright No Matter What: On Facing Anger, Aging, and Loss With Humor and Grace | Sylvia Boorstein
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You're Gonna Be Alright No Matter What: On Facing Anger, Aging, and Loss With Humor and Grace | Sylvia Boorstein

The legendary dharma teacher on self-acceptance, the two-sentence trick she uses on her own anger, and what actually makes her happy after 90 years of living.
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Dan Harris

Sylvia Boorstein, PhD, LCSW is a co-founding teacher of Spirit Rock Meditation Center in Woodacre California and the author of five books on Buddhism, Mindfulness, and particularly That’s Funny, You Don’t Look Buddhist: On Being a Faithful Jew and a Passionate Buddhist.

In this episode we talk about:

  • Why turning 90 makes the Buddha’s teachings on impermanence feel real instead of theoretical

  • The line Sylvia repeats to herself that’s become the antidote to ill will and anger

  • Why “there’s always a hand to hold” might be the whole point of being alive

  • The four (or three) noble truths, reworked in Sylvia’s own words

  • A grocery store treat that turned into an unexpected lesson about where happiness actually comes from

  • What she says to people who are dying, and why it’s not a lie

  • And much more

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