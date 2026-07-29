You're Gonna Be Alright No Matter What: On Facing Anger, Aging, and Loss With Humor and Grace | Sylvia Boorstein

Sylvia Boorstein, PhD, LCSW is a co-founding teacher of Spirit Rock Meditation Center in Woodacre California and the author of five books on Buddhism, Mindfulness, and particularly That’s Funny, You Don’t Look Buddhist: On Being a Faithful Jew and a Passionate Buddhist.
In this episode we talk about:
Why turning 90 makes the Buddha’s teachings on impermanence feel real instead of theoretical
The line Sylvia repeats to herself that’s become the antidote to ill will and anger
Why “there’s always a hand to hold” might be the whole point of being alive
The four (or three) noble truths, reworked in Sylvia’s own words
A grocery store treat that turned into an unexpected lesson about where happiness actually comes from
What she says to people who are dying, and why it’s not a lie
And much more