Meditation retreats have produced some of the most meaningful experiences and insights of my life. But they can also be daunting. First, it can be hard to find the time, given that so many retreats are 5 to 14 days, or even longer. And once you’re there, the hardest part can be actually doing the thing. A nonstop schedule of silent meditation and spartan meals from 5:30 in the morning until 10 at night. Giddy-up.

Which is why I have worked with my friends Sebene Selassie and Jeff Warren to come up with a new kind of retreat. One that’s actually fun. And short! This is not a knock on the more hardcore retreats. Those are also great. But they’re definitely not the only way.

This is a long windup to an invitation for you. This October 16th through the 18th, Jeff, Seb, and I will be putting on our annual Meditation Party event at the Omega Institute, a beautiful campus in the Hudson Valley, north of New York City.

Reckless conviviality with mindfulness superfriends

Here’s how it goes: We kick things off on Friday night with a relaxed session of meditation, conversation, and Q&A. Then on Saturday, there’s a morning session, followed by a bunch of free time, where you can eat, hike, do yoga, or get a massage. Then we do an afternoon session. On Saturday night, there’s an optional dance party. And then Sunday morning, we conclude with another session, one where we actually bring volunteers up on stage to chop it up with us.

The whole deal is quick, casual, and super fun. We will walk you through a bunch of different flavors of meditation, so you can get a sense of which styles work for you. We will answer your questions about how to practice—and how to integrate meditative principles into your daily life. You’ll also get a chance to meet other people who take this weird and transformative pursuit seriously. (But don’t worry, if you’re an introvert, you don’t have to talk to anybody.)

Do it for yourself—you deserve a break. But also, do it for the world. It’s dicey out there. In my opinion, it’s a genuine community service to get your head right. It fortifies you to be a beacon, in whatever little way you can, in a world on fire. See you in October. Xx

Learn More About Meditation Party

What: Meditation Party with Dan Harris, Sebene Selassie & Jeff Warren

Where: Omega Institute, 150 Lake Drive, Rhinebeck, NY 12572

When: Oct 16–18, 2026 (workshop begins Friday at 7:00 p.m.)

How to Get There: Details here (there are lots of options)

Please Note: Meditation Party is one of Omega’s most popular workshops and will likely have more than 300 participants. Register early to secure your seat and housing.

Register Now

“All the good, fun, connection-y parts of meditation with none of the performative and spiritual bullshit.”

What Past Attendees Are Saying

“This was my first ever meditation retreat, and I really enjoyed it... I will probably do this retreat again next year.” “I love everything about this experience.” “I felt seen for the first time in my life. Thank you so much.” “I found my tribe and I plugged deeply into that. Mad love!” “So connected. Connected to so many new, open, interesting people. And connected to myself. More than I had hoped for.” “I hit pause on the chaos and to-do lists of life. I also meditated my ass off.” “Fun, thoughtful, irreverent immersion into loving meditation.” “Y’all brought the practice down into lived experience and generally lightened and lifted the load.” “You’ll leave with a contact high.”

Learn More

Enjoying this newsletter? Send it to a friend.

Share

And please check out my new website and consider following us on YouTube.