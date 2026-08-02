Dan Harris

Dan Harris

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Tender Moments's avatar
Tender Moments
5d

Sounds amazing, can you come and do one of these in London?!

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Julie Moyer's avatar
Julie Moyer
4d

To piggyback on the London comment, can you do one of these in the midwest, like Chicago? Flyover country would greatly benefit from An Actually Enjoyable Meditation Retreat.

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