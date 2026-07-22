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Secrets From the Therapist's Couch: How Boundaries Actually Work, How To Come To Peace With Your Parents, and Why It's Not Too Late To Change | Lori Gottlieb
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Secrets From the Therapist's Couch: How Boundaries Actually Work, How To Come To Peace With Your Parents, and Why It's Not Too Late To Change | Lori Gottlieb

Plus: How your envy can be useful, why you're an unreliable narrator of your own life, and why you keep choosing partners who echo the unfinished business of your childhood.
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Dan Harris

Lori Gottlieb is a psychotherapist and New York Times bestselling author of Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, which has sold over three million copies and has been translated into over 30 languages. In addition to her clinical practice, she writes The New York Times “Ask the Therapist” advice column and is co-host of the popular “Dear Therapists” podcast and the advice podcast Since You Asked.

In this episode we talk about:

  • Why insight alone doesn’t change anything, and what “idiot compassion” gets wrong

  • Whether you actually need to like your therapist

  • Why there’s no such thing as a hierarchy of pain

  • How to spot a help-rejecting complainer, including in yourself

  • What envy is actually trying to tell you

  • Why a real boundary is a bid for connection, not a cutoff

  • Why we’re all unreliable narrators, and how to edit the story you tell about yourself

  • Why we keep choosing partners who echo our unfinished business

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